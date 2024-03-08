Neglected Cape Coast Metropolitan Hospital raises concerns over healthcare services and municipal accountability

Health News of Friday, 8 March 2024

The Cape Coast Metropolitan Hospital, a vital healthcare institution serving the local populace, has unfortunately become a poignant symbol of neglect and apathy from municipal authorities.



A concerned group of citizens, following a visit to the hospital last year, launched an extensive advocacy effort, corresponding with key officials such as the District Chief Executive (DCE), the Regional Health Directorate, and the Member of Parliament (MP).



Regrettably, their impassioned appeals for urgent attention and enhancements have been met with silence and inaction.



Despite being the primary healthcare provider for many residents, the hospital's distressing state persists, underscoring a lack of responsiveness and accountability from those in positions of authority.



The alarming conditions within the hospital prompt serious inquiries into the adequacy of healthcare services and the dedication of authorities to the welfare of the community.



