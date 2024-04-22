Nestle Ghana: No added sugars in infant formulas

Regional News of Monday, 22 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Nestle Ghana Limited has clarified that it does not include sugars like sucrose and glucose in its infant formulas for children in Ghana.



The company stated that this practice is consistent with global standards and regulations, ensuring the safety and health of infants.



In a press release, Nestle Ghana emphasized that its growing up milks, with the exception of NIDO1+, do not contain added sugars. In the case of NIDO1+, honey is added, complying with stringent international and local regulations.



This clarification comes in response to criticism from an organization advocating for human rights in relation to Swiss-based companies, which alleged that Nestle was adding sugar to its baby food in certain countries.



Nestle reaffirmed its commitment to adhering to strict nutrition, health, and wellness standards worldwide, aligning with both international guidelines and local regulations.



The company highlighted the highly regulated nature of Baby Food and Infant Formula categories, stating that it applies the same principles globally.



Nestle emphasized compliance with labeling requirements and carbohydrate content thresholds, including sugars, in all its products.

Regarding cereals, Nestle noted that there may be slight variations in recipes worldwide.



For example, in Europe, Nestle offers a range of cereals with and without added sugars.



Additionally, Nestle's milks and cereals for young children are fortified with essential vitamins and minerals like iron, aiming to address malnutrition challenges in Central and West Africa.