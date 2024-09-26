You are here: HomeNews2024 09 26Article 1986233

Netizens blast Agya Koo over NPP post amid #FreetheCitizens protest

Kumawood actor and NPP supporter, Agya Koo, is facing backlash for endorsing the New Patriotic Party amid the ongoing #FreeTheCitizens campaign.

The campaign emerged after protesters, including socialite Ama Governor and artist Glenn Samm, were arrested during the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest in Accra, which addressed issues like illegal mining and economic mismanagement.

Despite public outcry and support for the campaign from celebrities like Efya, Camidoh, and Nigerian musician Chike, Agya Koo urged Ghanaians to vote for NPP candidate Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, prompting criticism for being insensitive given the current unrest.

