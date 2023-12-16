You are here: HomeNews2023 12 16Article 1899578

General News of Saturday, 16 December 2023

Netizens divided over old ‘Pro-LGBTQI+’ video of Sam George

MP for Ningo-Prampram constituency, Sam Nartey George. MP for Ningo-Prampram constituency, Sam Nartey George.

Internet users on microblogging platform, X, formerly known as Twitter are divided over an old ‘pro – LGBTQI+’ video of legislator for Ningo-Prampram constituency, Sam Nartey George.

In the said video, Sam George when asked for his opinion on the issue of LGBTQI+ explained that he is concerned over the time wasted on discussing gay issues in the country. According to him, the constitution of Ghana enshrines that all persons irrespective of their sexual identification are entitled to rights and those rights must be protected at all cost.

“Irrespective of my personal opinion on homosexuality. The constitution remains supreme and the constitution of this country enjoins that everybody has rights and their rights must be protected. It is actually one of the preambles to the constitution of Ghana, the international declaration of human rights,” Sam George explained.

Reacting to the video, while a section of internet users described the behavior of the legislator as hypocritical, others believe that, Sam George’s current stance on the issue of LGBTQI+ is informed by modern development.

Sam Nartey George, along with some of his colleagues, submitted a private members bill to parliament titled "Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill," also known as the Anti-LGBT Bill.

The proposed legislation aims to prohibit all LGBTQ+ activities in Ghana and has sparked further debate on the issue within the country.

