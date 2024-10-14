You are here: HomeNews2024 10 14Article 1993298

General News of Monday, 14 October 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Netizens react to St Aquinas NSMQ rep, tag one as “foreign material”

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Campus buzz Campus buzz



The National Science and Maths Quiz is set to commence as schools arrive in Cape Coast ahead of the contest on Monday.

One school trending among the lot is St Aquinas. A group picture of their candidates has caused discussion among Ghanaians. With one student looking like an Asia, social media has reacted to quickly tag

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment