Netizens react to St Aquinas NSMQ rep, tag one as “foreign material”

General News of Monday, 14 October 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live





The National Science and Maths Quiz is set to commence as schools arrive in Cape Coast ahead of the contest on Monday.



One school trending among the lot is St Aquinas. A group picture of their candidates has caused discussion among Ghanaians. With one student looking like an Asia, social media has reacted to quickly tag



Read full articlehim as a foreign material.



It is also important to note that “foreign materials are not allowed into exam hall. This is a favorite quote by every examiner during exams to avoid examination malpractice.





A total of 126 schools are competing at the Preliminary Stage, with some already having arrived and more on their way. An additional 31 seeded schools will join the contest at the One-eighth Stage.



The mood among the students and coordinators was palpable as they alighted from their buses, with the energy ranging from joy to a nervous tension that is expected in such a prestigious competition.



For many, this is more than just another contest; it is an opportunity to make history. As the students spotted some of their competitors, a competitive spark ignited.



Is he really a foreign material? Lets us know