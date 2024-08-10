Network of Journalists for Security calls on Ghana to pass the Small Arms Commission Bill

General News of Saturday, 10 August 2024

Source: GNA

The West Africa Network of Journalists for Security and Development (WANJSD) has urged the government to expedite the passage of the National Small Arms Commission Bill before the current parliament ends.



The bill aims to strengthen regulations on the possession and transfer of small arms and light weapons, addressing their proliferation in Ghana, which contributes to rising violent crimes and insecurity.



At a recent workshop, stakeholders emphasized the need for robust laws and a comprehensive advocacy strategy.



The UN-backed SALIENT project supports this initiative, aiming to curb armed violence and illicit arms trafficking in Ghana.