New Circuit Court building inaugurated in Atiwa East District

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

A new circuit court building has been inaugurated in the Atiwa East District of the Eastern Region at the district capital, Anyinam, funded through the District Assemblies Common Fund, Graphic Online reports.



The court is expected to handle cases within the district and its environs, enhancing the delivery of justice for all citizens.



The inauguration ceremony, held last Wednesday, was attended by the Supervising High Court Judge, Justice George Akrofa Addae, who represented the Chief Justice, Justice Gertrude Torkornoo.



The new facility is part of 100 court buildings being financed by the government to address the deplorable state of the country's courts and increase the availability of courts to serve inhabitants throughout the country.