New Force dismisses claims of Nana Kwame Bediako aligning with John Mahama

Politics of Sunday, 18 February 2024

The New Force has rejected claims suggesting that its leader, Nana Kwame Bediako, has joined or intends to join the National Democratic Congress' (NDC) flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama.



In an official statement released on February 17, 2024, the Team clarified that Mr. Bediako has no intentions of affiliating with any alternative political party. The statement reiterated their unwavering commitment to pursuing the goals and objectives of the New Force Movement.



The New Force urged the public to disregard unfounded claims and advised them to rely on information provided through the officially sanctioned social media handles of the Team for accurate updates.



Read the full statement below:



