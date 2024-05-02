New Ghana Card registration rates takes effect

General News of Thursday, 2 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has announced updated rates for services related to obtaining the Ghana Card, effective from May 1, 2024.



These changes, outlined in the Fees and Charges (Miscellaneous Provisions) Regulations, 2023 (L.I. 2481), were passed by Parliament in February 2024 and are now being implemented.



The revised rates apply to three main service areas: First Time Registration, Replacement of Cards, and Personal Information Update Service. Notably, all charges originally listed in US dollars will be converted to Ghana cedis for payment purposes.



For First Time Registration, the rates vary depending on the location: NIA District Offices offer the service free of charge, while NIA Premium Centers charge GH¢310. For applicants in the ECOWAS sub-region, the fee is US$55, and for those in the rest of Africa and countries outside Africa, the fees are US$75 and US$115, respectively.



Card Replacement Services also vary in cost: GH¢125 at NIA District Offices, GH¢420 at NIA Premium Centers, and the same US dollar rates as First Time Registration for applicants in the ECOWAS sub-region, rest of Africa, and countries outside Africa.



The Personal Information Update Service has different rates based on the type of update and location. For example, Record Update Only at NIA Regional/District Offices is free, while Record Update with replacement of card at NIA Premium Centers costs GH¢355.



Nationality Updates are priced at GH¢70 at NIA Regional/District Offices and GH¢365 at NIA Premium Centers.



These rates also apply to services for individuals in the ECOWAS sub-region, rest of Africa, and countries outside Africa, with variations in fees based on the specific service and location.



The Ghana Card serves as a crucial identification document, offering secure verification and authentication for various transactions, both electronic and physical, across public and private sectors.



These new rates aim to streamline the process and ensure that the card remains accessible to all eligible individuals, both within and outside Ghana.