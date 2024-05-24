New Juaben Chief urges young women to return to wearing waist beads

General News of Friday, 24 May 2024

Source: Kasapa FM Online

Nana Agyekum Addo, the Nkabomhene of New Juaben and CEO of KAMA Group of Companies, has expressed concern over the decline in young Ghanaian women wearing waist beads.



He highlighted their health and psychological benefits, citing research that they calm and excite men, enhancing affection.



Speaking at a town hall meeting in Koforidua, he linked the decline to increased aphrodisiac use among men, which poses cardiovascular risks.



Addo recommended the Koforidua beads market for quality beads, emphasizing its potential to boost the local economy and create jobs.