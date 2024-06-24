New Kumasi Airport terminal opens July 1

General News of Monday, 24 June 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) has announced that the new terminal building at Prempeh I International Airport (PIA) in Kumasi will commence operations on Monday, July 1, 2024.



To ensure a seamless transition from the old terminal, GACL, in collaboration with stakeholders, will conduct a series of subsystem simulations followed by two full-scale integrated simulations from June 25 to



Read full articleJune 30, 2024.



These tests aim to ensure all systems, equipment, and staff are ready for efficient and effective operations, minimizing risks associated with the transfer.



In preparation for the new terminal's operationalization, three live flights will be conducted from the new terminal on June 28 and June 30, 2024.



The GACL has advised Africa World Airlines and Passion Air to inform passengers scheduled to travel on these dates about the new arrangements.



The new terminal is designed to handle 800,000 passengers annually,

processing 200 passengers per hour, and features two passenger boarding bridges, a presidential lounge, three additional lounges, four boarding gates, four self-service check-in kiosks, and nine check-in desks.



Additional amenities include 16 immigration booths, airline and staff offices, a large commercial retail area, a currency declaration office, a Forex Bureau, a visa-on-arrival facility, an automated car park, a multipurpose faith room, a dedicated area for unaccompanied minors, modern baggage handling systems, and a medical facility.



The GACL reaffirmed its commitment to providing world-class airport facilities and services, positioning Ghana as the leading aviation hub in West Africa.