You are here: HomeNews2024 06 24Article 1953680

General News of Monday, 24 June 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

New Kumasi Airport terminal opens July 1

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Prempeh I International Airport (PIA) Prempeh I International Airport (PIA)

The Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) has announced that the new terminal building at Prempeh I International Airport (PIA) in Kumasi will commence operations on Monday, July 1, 2024.

To ensure a seamless transition from the old terminal, GACL, in collaboration with stakeholders, will conduct a series of subsystem simulations followed by two full-scale integrated simulations from June 25 to

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment