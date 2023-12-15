New NDC govt will prioritise affordable housing scheme for teachers – Mahama

Politics of Friday, 15 December 2023

The presidential candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Drqmani Mahama, says his next administration will construct affordable houses for teachers.



The former president said the next NDC government will prioritise this housing scheme as part of the many motivational packages that will be in place for teachers.



This initiative, he added, would be implemented following the struggles caused by the 2-year advance rent scheme.



He made the remarks while addressing supporters of the party in Nsawura in the Western Region as part of his ‘Building the Ghana We Want’ tour.



“Many workers are struggling with the 2-year advance rent scheme, and their salaries aren’t always enough to cover the costs. My government will support associations like teachers and farmers by implementing a rent assistance scheme to help build houses for their workers.



"We will deduct a portion of their monthly salaries for this purpose, and by the time they retire, they’ll have their own houses. We will take the housing scheme seriously. When I say housing, what I mean is affordable housing, and we will endeavour to price it in our local currency.”