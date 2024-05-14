New NIB Managing Director clarifies role as Parliamentary candidate

General News of Tuesday, 14 May 2024

Tweneboa Kodua Fokuo, the newly appointed Managing Director of the National Investment Bank (NIB), has responded to criticism regarding his dual role as a Parliamentary Candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Manso Nkwanta Constituency and his position at the bank.



Fokuo emphasized that his political aspirations will not interfere with his duties at NIB.



His appointment has raised eyebrows, especially from the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), questioning the Bank of Ghana's decision to approve a Parliamentary Candidate as the Chief Executive of a state bank, particularly during an election year.



Despite the controversy, Fokuo remains steadfast in his commitment to both roles.



However, in an interview on Joy FM, Fokuo addressed concerns about potential conflicts of interest, stating that he has never compromised his duties at the bank for party work.



He emphasized his dedication to running the bank efficiently and effectively, ensuring that his political activities do not interfere with his official responsibilities.



Fokuo highlighted that he separates his party activities from his work at NIB, stating, "I do my work assiduously...I have no challenge in ensuring that the bank is run properly...There is not a single day that I have been outside the office that I am doing party work."



He reassured that any time spent outside the office is his leisure time and does not impact his role at the bank.



He concluded by affirming that he sees no conflict between his roles, stating firmly, "I don't see any challenge. It doesn't conflict with my official work at the bank."