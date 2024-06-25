New Simiw chief pledges first ever health facility for 500-year-old community

Regional News of Tuesday, 25 June 2024

Source: GNA

Nana Kwamena Takyi I, the newly installed chief of Simiw, has vowed to enhance education and healthcare access in his ancient community, which currently lacks a health facility and sufficient educational infrastructure.



Leveraging his NGO and partnerships, he plans to improve these services and promote community cleanliness.



Known for his previous leadership roles, Nana Takyi aims to build on the legacy of his predecessor and ensure every child has access to quality education.



His commitment to healthcare is underscored by plans to establish a community clinic, addressing the long distances residents must travel for medical care.