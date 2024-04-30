New Superintendent Minister welcomed by Canada Circuit of Methodist Church Ghana

General News of Tuesday, 30 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Canada Circuit, part of the North America Diocese of the Methodist Church Ghana, has embraced the Very Reverend Emmanuel Evans Essien as its new Superintendent Minister.



A special service was held at the Methodist Church Ghana Toronto to officially welcome him and his family.



During the service, Rev. Essien delivered a sermon urging Christians not to compromise their beliefs, drawing from the biblical passage in Hebrews 12:16–17.



Rev. Essien highlighted the challenges faced by Christians today, emphasizing the importance of making decisions that align with the teachings of the Bible. He encouraged Christians to remain steadfast in their faith and to seek God's guidance in all aspects of their lives.



His message resonated with the congregation, reminding them of the need to stay true to their Christian values.



The arrival of Rev. Essien and his family was met with excitement and warmth from the various societies, organizations, and circuits of the church.



They expressed their joy by presenting gifts and tokens to welcome the new superintendent. Societies from Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Montreal, Ottawa, Redemption, Bethany, Hamilton, and the Methodist Church Ghana of Toronto all participated in the welcoming gesture.



In response, Rev. Essien expressed his gratitude for the love and support shown to him and his family. He pledged to work diligently to nurture the spiritual and physical growth of the members, aiming to strengthen the Methodist Church in Canada.



The presentation of gifts symbolized the unity and fellowship within the church, as members came together to welcome their new leader and commit to their shared faith.