New Tema-Mpakadan train reportedly crashes during test drive

General News of Thursday, 18 April 2024

A new train intended for the Tema-Mpakadan railway encountered an accident during a test run in the Asuogyaman District.



Multiple reports suggest that the accident was caused by individuals stealing bolts from the rail line, which led to the train's derailment.



Additionally, it has been alleged that someone purposely parked a worn-out Kia truck on the rail track at a sharp curve, contributing to the accident.



This incident comes amid the arrival of the first batch of 12 modern bullet trains in Ghana.



These trains, manufactured in Poland, are part of a significant upgrade to Ghana's railway transportation system. The arrival of these state-of-the-art trains at the Tema Port in the last few weeks marks a milestone in the country's transportation sector.



They are specifically intended for use on the new Tema-Mpakadan

Standard-Gauge Railway Line.



Despite the potential benefits of the new railway line and modern trains, the recent accident raises concerns about the safety and security of Ghana's rail infrastructure.



The theft of bolts from the rail line and the deliberate obstruction of the track highlight the challenges that must be addressed to ensure the safe operation of the railway system.



Authorities are likely to investigate the causes of the accident and implement measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.



In conclusion, the accident involving the new train for the Tema-Mpakadan Railway Line underscores the importance of maintaining and securing rail infrastructure.