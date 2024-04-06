New chief installed in Akyem Akokoaso in colourful ceremony

Regional News of Saturday, 6 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The community of Akyem Akokoaso in the Akyemansa District of the Eastern Region witnessed a vibrant and colourful coronation ceremony as Nana Asare Bediako Ababio III was officially installed as the new chief.



Known in private life as Kwame Akesse Prah, Nana Bediako Ababio III is a cash crop farmer who has been entrusted with the leadership of Akyem Akokoaso.



The coronation of Nana Bediako Ababio III followed his successful installation last year, adhering to the customs and traditions of the Akyem Akokoaso community.



The ceremony was attended by hundreds of citizens, representatives of the Akyem Kotoku Traditional Council, well-wishers, and dignitaries from various backgrounds, marking the dawn of a new era for the town after almost a decade without a chief, according to Graphic Online.



Addressing his people for the first time, Nana Bediako Ababio III pledged to promote unity, peace, and development in Akyem Akokoaso. He emphasized the importance of peace and harmony in driving the community's development and outlined his vision, including plans for a new chief's palace and an Information, Communication, and Technology (ICT) center for the benefit of students and the entire town.



Nana Bediako Ababio III also expressed his commitment to addressing the community's challenges, such as the provision of potable water, sanitation facilities, a market, a community center, and school infrastructure. He called for support and cooperation from all stakeholders to achieve these objectives and ensure the overall progress of Akyem Akokoaso.



During the durbar, the new chief highlighted the detrimental effects of illegal mining on the community and pledged to collaborate with the government to regulate the mining activities properly. He also received support from the Krontihene of the Akyem Kotoku Traditional Council, Obrempong Gyamfi Sarfo Kyere, who urged the youth and people of Akyem Akokoaso to support Nana Bediako Ababio III in his development plans.



The Chief of New Abirem, Obrempong Akwasi Amoh Kyeretwie, who chaired the function, advised Nana Bediako Ababio III to explore community mining as a means to provide employment for the youth and address the issue of illegal mining.



In a show of solidarity, he supported the construction of the new Akyem Akokoase Chief's Palace with 150 bags of cement, demonstrating the community's commitment to its new leader and the development of Akyem Akokoaso.