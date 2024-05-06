New chiefs admitted into Gbese Stool in colourful ceremony

Regional News of Monday, 6 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

A ceremony was recently held in Ga Mashie to admit and recognise the chiefs of Okaishie and Nii Ayi-Bonteman under the Gbese Stool.



This significant event, overseen by the Gbese Mantse, Nii Ayi Bonte II, took place at the Gbese Mantse's Palace in Accra, Graphic Online reports.



The occasion was marked with grandeur and tradition, highlighted by musketry and the resounding beats of the fontomfrom drums, emphasizing the importance of the ceremony.



The Okaishie Chief, Nii Ayi Odum Wulu I, also known as Enoch Nii Ayi Quaye, and the Nii Ayi-Bonteman Chief, Nii Ayi Kotofai I, or Nii Ayi Amon in private life, graced the ceremony with the elders of their respective palaces.



They were warmly welcomed to the forecourt of the Gbese Mantse Palace by members of the Gbese Traditional Council, where Nii Ayi-Bonte sat in state to conduct the traditional rites, formally admitting the pair as esteemed members of the council.



Before their induction, the two sub-chiefs swore the oaths of office and allegiance to the Gbese Mantse. Nii Gbese emphasized that the selection of Nii Ayi Odum Wulu I and Nii Ayi Kotofai I was made through a thorough process of checks and consultations.



He reiterated that no head of family under the Gbese Stool could enstool a sub-chief without his knowledge, underscoring the legitimacy of the

process.



After administering the oaths, Nii Gbese advised the newly admitted chiefs to lead with humility and seek God’s wisdom for effective leadership to ensure the progress and development of Gbese. In response, Nii Ayi Odum Wulu I and Nii Ayi Kotofai I expressed their gratitude to Nii Ayi Bonte II for the honour bestowed upon them.



They pledged to work diligently in their respective areas to advance the welfare of Gbese under their leadership.