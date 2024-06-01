New road projects under my next government shall include special lanes for motor riders – Mahama

Politics of Saturday, 1 June 2024

Source: myxyzonline.com

John Dramani Mahama, the 2024 Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, has announced plans to incorporate special lanes for motorcyclists in all new road projects, especially in capital cities.



This policy aims to enhance safety for road users and support the Okada business.



Mahama emphasized the need to recognize motorcyclists' contribution to national development and promised to regularize commercial motorcycle operations.



He also pledged to introduce electric motorbikes, citing their efficiency and environmental benefits. Mahama urged drivers to respect motorcyclists as fellow road users.