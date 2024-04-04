New toilet facility built for Ejisu Roman Catholic schools

Regional News of Thursday, 4 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Antwi Mensah and Family Foundation has completed the construction of a 16-seater toilet facility for the Ejisu Roman Catholic Junior High and Primary Schools in the Ashanti Region.



According to the Daily Guide, the facility, costing GH¢1.2 million, includes an 11-seater toilet for primary and JHS students, with a separate five-seater facility for kindergarten pupils. It also features a shared shower for kindergarteners and a changing area for female students in primary and JHS.



The project, initiated in September 2022, is a significant improvement for the school, which had never had access to a water closet toilet in its over 80-year history.



Dr. Kofi Antwi Mensah, Co-Chairperson of the Foundation and an old boy of the school, stated that the initiative was a way of giving back to the institution while addressing a critical need.



Dr. Antwi Mensah emphasized the importance of the project, highlighting the poor restroom facilities previously available at the school. He noted that maintenance is crucial for the longevity of public projects and mentioned that the Foundation has hired an attendant to work with the school in managing the facility.



Mrs. Bernadette N. Votere, Headmistress of Ejisu R/C Model Primary School, expressed gratitude to the Foundation for the gesture. She called on other old students to support the school, mentioning the need for computers to enhance ICT education.



The project is expected to benefit about 1,000 pupils and improve sanitation and hygiene at the school.