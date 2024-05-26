You are here: HomeNews2024 05 26Article 1942544

Source: BBC

Newborn babies die after fire at Delhi hospital

A fire at a hospital in Delhi's Vivek Vihar region has killed at least six newborn babies, police reported.

The blaze, which broke out late Saturday, engulfed the entire building, housing 12 babies. One had died before the fire began. Authorities pledged legal action against the hospital owner, who fled.

The fire spread rapidly due to an oxygen cylinder blast, and rescue efforts were hindered by the building's limited access.

Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed their condolences.

Earlier, a separate fire in a Rajkot games arcade killed 27 people, highlighting lax safety regulations in Indian cities.

