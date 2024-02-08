Newborns will be given Ghana card numbers - Dr. Bawumia

General News of Thursday, 8 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), revealed that newborns in Ghana will soon be given Ghana card numbers.



He made this announcement during his speech at the UPSA auditorium, where he presented his plan to shape Ghana's future with his visionary initiative, 'Ghana's Next Chapter: Selfless Leadership and Bold Solutions for the Future.'



Dr. Bawumia focused on various strategies that he intends to implement if he wins the 2024 general elections.



Dr. Bawumia announced with pride that Ghana card numbers will be assigned to newborns in the country, beginning in the first quarter of 2024.



The candidate for presidency expounded on the innovative strategy, emphasizing that the number will be assigned shortly after birth, but the physical Ghana card will only be issued when the child turns six years old.



“Starting in this first quarter of 2024... in fact I will launch this in a few weeks. Newborn children will be given a Ghana card number but the actual card will be issued when the child is after age six when his or her the biometrics are fully formed,” he stated.