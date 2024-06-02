Newly elected AMA Unit Committee Members sworn into office

Regional News of Sunday, 2 June 2024

Source: Accra Metropolitan Assembly

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly has sworn in 100 newly elected Unit Committee Members, emphasizing their role in local governance.



Mayor Elizabeth Kwatsoe Sackey commended their commitment and stressed the importance of decentralization and community engagement.



She outlined their responsibilities, including supervising staff, revenue collection, and sanitation.



The Mayor also announced the issuance of ID cards for members and highlighted the government's push for e-governance to ensure transparency.