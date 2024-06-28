You are here: HomeNews2024 06 28Article 1955483

Newly installed Kwamang-Kwahu Chief outdoor 10-year development plan

Nana Owusu Sasu Bediatuo II has been coronated as the chief of Kwamang-Kwahu on June 23, 2024, after a long vacancy.

He unveiled a ten-year development plan focusing on education, including a community library and an education fund for disadvantaged students.

The plan also features pipe-borne water projects.

Following his coronation, he began constructing a new Chief’s Palace and urged youth to avoid social vices and mining firms to practice responsible extraction.

He organized a health walk and screening event, announcing quarterly health screenings to aid those unable to afford medical care.

