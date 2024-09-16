Newmont supports Maternal Healthcare with donation to Osu Govt Maternity Home

Health News of Monday, 16 September 2024

Source: The Chronicle

Newmont’s Africa Business Unit has donated medical equipment worth GH¢130,000 to the Osu Government Maternity Home in Accra.



This contribution, part of Newmont’s support for local healthcare, includes an ultrasound machine, delivery beds, and other essential items.



The Osu Government Maternity Home, serving over 22,000 people, has been a vital facility for over 90 years but struggled with outdated equipment.



The donation aims to enhance maternal and child health services, addressing gaps in Ghana’s healthcare system and improving conditions for both patients and staff.