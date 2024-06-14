‘Next Asantehene’ Adinkra Pie boss visits mother of 16 year old girlfriend to beg

Regional News of Friday, 14 June 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Barima Osei Mensah, a businessman and Ashanti royal, has been seen at the home of a 16-year-old girl he proposed to, despite the girl's mother's objections.



The Adinkra Pie CEO's visit, driving an Infinity with registration GR 1 19, is believed to be an attempt to appease the girl's mother and prevent her from speaking to the media.



A petition is being prepared to involve Child’s Right International Ghana, DOVVSU, and other organizations to investigate.



Mensah, rumored to be a future Asantehene, has faced criticism for his advances on the girl and past accusations of neglecting his 10 children from different mothers.