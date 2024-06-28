Next NDC Government will improve free SHS — Opoku-Agyemang

Politics of Friday, 28 June 2024

Source: GNA

Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, the NDC Running Mate, has assured Ghanaians that the Free Secondary Education Policy will not be abolished by the next NDC Government.



She urged Ghanaians to disregard the NPP's propaganda that the policy would be cancelled.



Instead, the NDC would improve the free education system by addressing congestion, providing learning materials, and adequate food for students.



She emphasized that the policy, which started as progressively free under the Mahama administration, would be sustained and enhanced.