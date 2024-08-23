You are here: HomeNews2024 08 23Article 1973126

Source: classfmonline.com

Next NDC gov’t will probe $3m Africa Games expenditure - Woyome

Kobla Mensah Wisdom Woyome, Chairman for Parliament’s Sports Committee, Kobla Mensah Wisdom Woyome, Chairman for Parliament’s Sports Committee,

Kobla Mensah Wisdom Woyome, Chairman of Parliament’s Sports Committee, has assured that if a future NDC government takes office, he would look into the $3 million payment made to the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation for the coverage of the Accra 2023 Africa Games.

The inquiry would also look into the $15 million spent on feeding athletes.

Woyome expressed concerns over these expenditures and promised that the sector minister, Mustapha Ussif, would be summoned to provide a full account.

He assured that under NDC leadership, every dollar spent on the games will be thoroughly scrutinized to ensure transparency and accountability.

