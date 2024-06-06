Next NPP government will charge import duties in cedis – Justin Kodua

Politics of Thursday, 6 June 2024

Source: Angel Online

The NPP's General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua, has announced a policy change regarding import duties in Ghana.



Starting in 2025, import duties will no longer be charged in dollars but in the local currency, the cedi.



This move aims to address the challenges caused by the cedi's instability, which often leads to fluctuating import duty costs.



By charging import duties in cedis and reviewing them quarterly, the government hopes to stabilize import duties and reduce pricing uncertainties in the market.