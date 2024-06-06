You are here: HomeNews2024 06 06Article 1947332

Politics of Thursday, 6 June 2024

    

Source: Angel Online

Next NPP government will charge import duties in cedis – Justin Kodua

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Justin Frimpong Kodua Justin Frimpong Kodua

The NPP's General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua, has announced a policy change regarding import duties in Ghana.

Starting in 2025, import duties will no longer be charged in dollars but in the local currency, the cedi.

This move aims to address the challenges caused by the cedi's instability, which often leads to fluctuating import duty costs.

By charging import duties in cedis and reviewing them quarterly, the government hopes to stabilize import duties and reduce pricing uncertainties in the market.

Read ful article
Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment