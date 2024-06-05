You are here: HomeNews2024 06 05Article 1946774

Regional News of Wednesday, 5 June 2024

    

Source: 3news

Ngyiresia Premix fuel explosion: Death toll now 6

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Among the deceased were a 55-year-old, a 24-year-old, and a 14-year-old Among the deceased were a 55-year-old, a 24-year-old, and a 14-year-old

A premix fuel explosion in Ngyiresia, Sekondi Takoradi Metropolis, has claimed three more lives, bringing the death toll to 6.

Among the deceased were a 55-year-old, a 24-year-old, and a 14-year-old.

The victims faced challenges in receiving timely and adequate medical care, with one needing surgery but lacking funds.

The incident highlighted the dangers faced by fishermen due to the transportation of premix fuel barrels and the scarcity of the product.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment