Ngyiresia Premix fuel explosion: Death toll now 6

Regional News of Wednesday, 5 June 2024

Source: 3news

A premix fuel explosion in Ngyiresia, Sekondi Takoradi Metropolis, has claimed three more lives, bringing the death toll to 6.



Among the deceased were a 55-year-old, a 24-year-old, and a 14-year-old.



The victims faced challenges in receiving timely and adequate medical care, with one needing surgery but lacking funds.



The incident highlighted the dangers faced by fishermen due to the transportation of premix fuel barrels and the scarcity of the product.