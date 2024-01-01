Nigel Gaisie is Ghana’s most castigated preacher – Captain Smart at 2024 Watch Night

General News of Monday, 1 January 2024

Broadcaster Captain Smart has spoken highly about Prophetic Hill Chapel founder, Nigel Gaisie.



According to Smart, Gaisie is the most attacked man of God in Ghana because of the prophecies that he has serially released.



“Since 2013 November that I met him, this man of God has never known peace,” Smart said during an appearance at the 2024 Watch Night service held at the Grace Sanctuary in Dome on January 1, 2024.



“This man has been castigated, maligned, and vilified, it is this innocent man. I have heard and read stories about him,” Smart added before relating a story of how some detractors of Gaisie came at him to spoil his name.



Thousands, if not millions of Ghanaians are attending church services across the country as churches and places of worship hold special prayers to usher in the new year, 2024.



Crossover or Watchnight services have become popular in Ghana over the last few years with believers keenly awaiting what specific prophets will release by way of prophecies.



These prophecies have become a mainstay by particular preachers who have often prophesied publicly about matters that will play out during the year as revealed to them by God.



They have often prophesied from the global, continental, sub-continental and on national affairs, some going on to even personal matters in the case of specific congregants.









With 2024 being an election year, some of Ghana's famed seers are expected to make pronouncements on the outcome of the general election with a keen eye expected on the presidential race as Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo bows out and his vice seeks to replace him even as former president Mahama also eyes a comeback.









