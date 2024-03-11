Nigel Gaisie knew John Kumah was sick, ignore his fake prophecy – Lilian Kumah

General News of Monday, 11 March 2024

Source: Asaase News

Wife of the late Dr John Kumah, Apostle Mrs. Lilian Kumah, has said that self-styled prophet, Nigel Gaisie, before his purported 31 December 2023 prophesy that a deputy minister in Ghana was going to die in 2024, knew that John Kumah was terminally ill because he was close to their family and he was seized with all the facts about the health of the late deputy finance minister and member of Parliament for Ejisu constituency.



Apostle Mrs Lilian Kumah who disclosed this in an interview with Asaase News noted that her family decided to cut ties with Nigel Gaisie after they heard that he had used the facts that they supplied to him voluntarily because of the relations they had with him to prophesy doom during his watch night service 31 December.



“Nigel Gaisie was like a brother. He knows my late husband, lawyer John Kumah personally, one-on-one. We have sat in this house and eaten together several times. That is how far we go. When he came from abroad to start a church in Ghana, he came to my church, Disciples of Christ Ministries and I did a programme with him dubbed “Let the Prophet Speak”.



“We know him very well and have been aware since November 2023 that the late John Kumah was seriously sick. My husband had a lot of respect for men of Ghana in this country and that included Nigel Gaisie when my husband and I thought he was a genuine man of God,” Apostle Lilian Kumah stated.



“Nigel Gaisie knew very well that my husband was terminally ill as far back as August 2023 but regardless of that, he stood on his altar on 31st December 2023 to lie through his supposed prophesy that a Ghanaian deputy minister will die in the year 2024. What does he want to achieve through these fake prophesies?” John Kumah’s widow further stated.