Nigel Gaisie warns John Kumah's wife about politically motivated comments

General News of Tuesday, 12 March 2024

Prophet Nigel Gaisie of Prophetic Hill Chapel has advised Apostle Mrs. Lilian Kumah, wife of the late Deputy Finance Minister Dr. John Kumah, to avoid being manipulated by politicians to undermine the credibility of prophetic work.



He had previously prophesied about Dr. Kumah's death during his 31st all-night service in December 2023. Dr. Kumah, who was also the Member of Parliament for Ejisu in the Ashanti Region, passed away on March 7, 2024, after a brief illness.



After Dr. Kumah's death, there were various speculations about the cause, with Prophet Nigel Gaisie's prophecy becoming viral. In response, Apostle Kumah, in an interview played on Asaase Radio, accused Prophet Nigel Gaisie of exploiting personal information about their family for his own benefit, suggesting that he used their closeness to gain attention through his prophecy.



Apostle Kumah recalled their close relationship with Prophet Nigel Gaisie, stating that they had shared meals together and had even collaborated on a program titled "Let the Prophet Speak." She emphasized that her late husband held him in high regard and considered him a genuine man of God. She claimed that they were aware of Dr. Kumah's illness since November 2023.



Prophet Nigel Gaisie, responding to Apostle Kumah's allegations in a social media live recording, expressed his attempts to contact Dr. Kumah after receiving the revelation about his death but was unable to do so.



He suggested that Apostle Kumah did not facilitate a meeting between him and her husband to discuss other aspects of the prophecy. He believed that her interview was influenced by politicians who were critical of his prophetic work and aimed to discredit him.