Nigerian National in court for allegedly killing and secretly burying son in Kyekyewere

A Nigerian national named Justice is set to appear in Nsawam court today, June 24, over the alleged murder of his 10-year-old son, Wisdom, in Kyekyewere, Eastern Region.

Justice, a hardware seller, reportedly beat Wisdom on June 20 for not staying indoors as instructed.

Following the beating, he took the injured boy to Nsawam Government Hospital, where Wisdom

