Nigerian arrested in Ghana for $130K scam involving Richard Mille watch

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 17 October 2024

Source: GNA

An Accra Circuit Court has remanded Nigerian businessman Adesolape Funmise Ogunba for allegedly defrauding a fellow Nigerian of $130,000.



Ogunba, 40, is accused of collecting the money under the pretense of selling a Richard Mille 1102 wristwatch but failing to deliver.



He pleaded not guilty to the charges of fraud.



The prosecution, led by Assistant Superintendent of Police Raymond Ackom, stated that Ogunba contacted the victim, Mr. Nduomyi Bassey, through Snapchat and WhatsApp between 2022 and 2023.



Bassey transferred the funds, including 11,960,000 Naira and additional Bitcoin payments, but Ogunba then ceased communication and went into hiding.



Ogunba later admitted to receiving part of the funds but claimed some were with an accomplice.



Further investigations, in collaboration with Interpol, are ongoing.