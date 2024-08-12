Nigerian woman summoned for ripping up husband’s passport

General News of Monday, 12 August 2024

Source: BBC

The Nigeria Immigration Service has summoned Favour Igiebor for questioning after a viral video showed her tearing up her husband's Nigerian passport at Lagos's Murtala Mohammed Airport.



The incident, captured on video, involved Igiebor returning from Europe with her family and expressing distress over her suffering.



The NIS confirmed they are investigating the matter, noting that destroying a Nigerian passport is a criminal offense punishable by up to a year in prison.



The case has sparked widespread social media debate, with Igiebor urging viewers to consider her struggles before judging her actions.