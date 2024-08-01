Nigerien arrested for stealing ECG meters

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 1 August 2024

Source: Daily Guide

A 22-year-old man, Sulley Bashiru, has been arrested in Awaso, Western Region, for stealing and vandalizing electricity meters belonging to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).



Bashiru, a scrap dealer from Niger, was caught removing electrical meters to extract their copper components.



He was found in possession of two dismantled meters and had targeted more.



Corporal Jonas Ofori of Awaso Police confirmed Bashiru's court arraignment scheduled for August 1, 2024.



ECG officials, including Ing. Albert Quansah and Ing. Yaw Sarfo, emphasized the negative impact of such thefts on revenue collection and announced increased efforts to combat these crimes.