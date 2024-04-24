Nii Ayi-Bonte II urges corporate collaboration for development

Regional News of Wednesday, 24 April 2024

Nii Ayi-Bonte II, Paramount Chief of Gbese & Adonten of the GA State, called for collaboration between corporate organisations and the Traditional Council to promote socio-economic development in the Gbese Traditional Area.



Speaking at the Gbese Corporate Stakeholders Summit in Accra, he emphasized the need for joint efforts to address challenges and drive development in the area.



The summit, attended by members of the Gbese Traditional Council, corporate representatives, civil society organisations, traders, and the public, aimed to explore how the stool could partner with businesses for community benefit.



Nii Ayi-Bonte II highlighted his policy interests in education, climate change, single-use plastics, health, and sanitation, outlining his legacy project to redevelop the Queen Elizabeth II Education Foundation School in Accra.



He called on corporate organisations in Accra to support the school's redevelopment as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility. Stressing the transformative power of education, he emphasized the importance of improving facilities and providing modern laboratories for the school's development.



Nii Ayi-Bonte II also announced environmental initiatives, including the "Trees for Life" project to plant two million trees annually from 2025. He plans to launch a campaign against single-use plastics and prioritize health and sanitation to enhance Accra's image as a tourist destination and attract economic benefits.



Advocating for peace before, during, and after the general election, the Gbese Mantse emphasized Accra's role as the capital city and seat of government in setting an example for peaceful elections. He underscored the connection between peace and development, highlighting the importance of stability for progress.



Expressing gratitude to organisations that have supported the palace's projects, Nii Ayi-Bonte II acknowledged their contributions and expressed hope for stronger partnerships in the future.



He also thanked international partners for their support, emphasizing the value of their friendship in advancing development efforts in the Gbese Traditional Area.