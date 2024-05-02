Nii Noi Nortey offers condolences and support to Odawna flood victims

Politics of Thursday, 2 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Valentino Nii Noi Nortey, the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Klottey Korley, visited Odawna to offer condolences and support to residents affected by flooding caused by heavy rains.



Accompanied by members of the Klottey Korley communication team and constituency executives, Nortey expressed sympathy and solidarity with the victims during this challenging time.



"These are trying times for the affected families, and I urge everyone to remain strong," Nortey said according to Peacefmonline reports.



He assured the residents of his commitment to address the issue, particularly by working to distill the Odawna River as the rainy season approaches.



"We've started dredging and hope the problem will be solved soon," he added. He also pledged to collaborate with the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) to ensure that all gutters and the Odawna River are distilled to prevent future flooding.



Nortey's visit and promises underscore his dedication to serving the constituency and addressing the needs of its residents.



He emphasized that his support for the community would continue, stating, "It's my fervent hope that we will continue to work together to build a great and strong Klottey Korle."



The flooding in Odawna highlights the urgent need for comprehensive solutions to mitigate the impact of natural disasters in the area.