Nine NPP members vie for vacant Ejisu parliamentary seat

Politics of Monday, 1 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Nine individuals, including three women, from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region, are competing for the vacant Ejisu Constituency seat, with the parliamentary primary election set for April 13, 2024.



The seat became vacant following the passing of the incumbent, Dr. John Ampontuah Kumah, at the age of 45 after a brief illness.



Among the aspirants is the former President of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi, who declared his intentions during the party's campaign launch in the Ashanti Region.



According to 3news, Abena Pokuaa Boaitey, popularly known as 'Ejisu Bronii,' is also making her fifth bid for the seat, while Portia Acheampong Abronye, the wife of the NPP's Bono Region Chairman, has also expressed interest.



Additionally, Helena Mensah, the current Presiding Member of the Ejisu Municipal Assembly, is eyeing the NPP ticket.



Other aspirants include former Presiding Member of the Ejisu Municipal Assembly, Michael Owusu, and the current Constituency Chairman, Kofi Agyapong, who is expected to compete against his 2nd Vice, Kwabena Boateng.



Furthermore, Dr. Evans Duah, a lecturer at the Akenten Appiah Menkah University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED), is also in the race.



The eventual NPP candidate may face competition from three-time MP Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, who is speculated to make a comeback, though not on the ruling party's ticket.



The NDC has Jerryne Asante as its candidate, but there are uncertainties about the party's participation in the by-election, with insider information suggesting a pullout to focus on preparations for the December general election.



The NPP has held the Ejisu seat since 1996, making the upcoming election a significant event in the region's political landscape.