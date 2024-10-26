Nkroful Chief accuses Ellembelle DCE of illegal mining

General News of Saturday, 26 October 2024

Source: www.theheraldghana.com

Nana Kwasi Kutuah V, Chief of Nkroful, has condemned District Chief Executive (DCE) Wilmot Kwasi Bonzo for his claims of innocence regarding illegal mining in Nkroful.



At a press conference on October 24, 2024, the chief accused the DCE of complicity in illicit mining operations, particularly by CIC Impex Mining Ltd, which was authorized to desilt the Sibile River but allegedly used this to justify mining activities.



Nana Kutuah V called for presidential intervention, highlighting the negative impact of illegal mining on Nkroful’s environment and urging national security agencies to take immediate action against these activities.



He emphasized the need for funding to reclaim affected areas and prevent further environmental degradation.