Nkrumahist front breaks further as EC grants provisional certificate to PNP

Politics of Wednesday, 19 June 2024

Source: 3news.com

The Peoples National Party (PNP) has received a provisional certificate from the Electoral Commission, allowing them to prepare for the 2024 elections.



This comes despite the Peoples Nation Convention (PNC) threatening legal action against the PNP's revival, claiming they have no right to associate with Dr. Hilla Limann's legacy.



The PNP was revived by founding members who broke away from the PNC after internal wrangling.



The PNP leader, Janet Asana Nabla, rebutted the PNC's claims, stating Dr. Limann was not the founder of the PNP and the party will contest the 2024 elections with a focus on controlling market prices for goods.