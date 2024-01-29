Nkwanta: One killed, another in critical condition at Brewankor

Regional News of Monday, 29 January 2024

Source: CNR

One person has been shot dead on a farm, with another in critical condition at Brewankor, a farming community in the Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti Region.



The deceased, 25-year-old Kwabena Boame, according to sources, was killed while harvesting cassava with three other people.



The other person who sustained gunshot wounds, however, is receiving treatment at Nkwanta St. Joseph Catholic Hospital.



Although it is still unclear whether the murder is related to the conflict in the area, several residents continue to live in fear despite chiefs from Adele, Akyode, and Challa pledging to allow peace to prevail in the municipality following the recent clashes.



Meanwhile, two persons have been arrested in connection with the Saturday incident which led to the death of the 25-year-old farmer.