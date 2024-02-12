Nkwanta South traders appeal for curfew review

Regional News of Monday, 12 February 2024

The Nkwanta South Traders Association is urging the Interior Ministry to reconsider the current curfew imposed on the township, stating that their businesses are suffering as a result, GNA reports.



Mr. Richard Owusu Ansah (Paa Rich), the Secretary of the Association, expressed concern that the existing curfew, enforced from 1700 to 0600 hours due to ethnic conflict since November 2023, is adversely affecting their business activities.



Since the outbreak of inter-tribal conflict in November 2023, leading to approximately 14 deaths and significant property damage in Nkwanta South and neighboring communities, business activities have been severely disrupted.



The traders are emphasising the necessity of reviewing the curfew to facilitate a return to normalcy in the once vibrant business center, which now resembles a ghost town.



The traders voiced their request during the presentation of food items to security agencies, demonstrating their support for peace efforts in the Nkwanta South Municipality.



Chief Superintendent Michael Asiedu, the Divisional Police Commander, received the items and commended the traders for their gesture. He assured them of the unwavering commitment of the police and other security agencies to diligently work towards restoring peace.



Chief Supt. Asiedu also appealed to residents to collaborate with the police, providing necessary support to quell the conflict in the area.