You are here: HomeNews2024 04 20Article 1932077

Regional News of Saturday, 20 April 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Nkwanta West Assembly Member organizes complimentary BECE prep classes

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

William Kwaku Chamamin William Kwaku Chamamin

Amidst the recent turmoil in the Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti Region, William Kwaku Chamamin, the Assembly Member for the Nkwanta West electoral area, has stepped up to ensure that the education of final year Junior High School (JHS) students remains uninterrupted.

In preparation for the upcoming 2024 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), Mr. Chamamin has organized complimentary vacation classes for the candidates, held at the Nkwanta M/A JHS ‘A’ school premises.

The initiative, aimed at providing additional support and guidance to BECE candidates, has garnered positive feedback from both parents and students in the area.

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment