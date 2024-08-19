No Ghanaian will pay for electricity when I become President– Kyiriabosom

Politics of Monday, 19 August 2024

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Rev. Dr. Christian Kwabena Andrews, also known as Osofo Kyiriabosom and leader of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM), has promised free electricity for all Ghanaians if elected president in 2024.



He plans to shift electricity costs to large-scale businesses and factories, allowing domestic users to enjoy power at no cost.



Osofo Kyiriabosom criticized the current system, where households bear the brunt of electricity costs, and vowed to implement his plan by building more companies to absorb the expenses.



He made these remarks during his campaign launch, where he also introduced his vice-presidential candidate, Madam Evelyn Serwaa Bonsu.