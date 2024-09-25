You are here: HomeNews2024 09 25Article 1985690

Politics of Wednesday, 25 September 2024

    

Source: Mynewsgh

No LGBTQ under my government – Dr Mahamudu Bawumia reiterates

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP's flagbearer, pledged during a campaign in Awutu Senya that he would not legalize LGBTQ practices if elected.

He argued that such practices are not supported by the Bible, Quran, or Ghanaian culture.

Bawumia emphasized his commitment to uphold
traditional values, asserting that legalizing homosexuality would harm the country and that all major religions in Ghana oppose it.

He reiterated this stance at the Kumasi Central Mosque, affirming his alignment with Islamic teachings against homosexuality.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment