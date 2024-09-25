No LGBTQ under my government – Dr Mahamudu Bawumia reiterates

Politics of Wednesday, 25 September 2024

Source: Mynewsgh

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP's flagbearer, pledged during a campaign in Awutu Senya that he would not legalize LGBTQ practices if elected.



He argued that such practices are not supported by the Bible, Quran, or Ghanaian culture.



Bawumia emphasized his commitment to uphold

traditional values, asserting that legalizing homosexuality would harm the country and that all major religions in Ghana oppose it.



He reiterated this stance at the Kumasi Central Mosque, affirming his alignment with Islamic teachings against homosexuality.