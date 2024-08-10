You are here: HomeNews2024 08 10Article 1968602

No allegation of corruption has been proven against me 7yrs after leaving office – Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has strongly denied allegations of corruption, including those related to the Airbus scandal, stating that no evidence has been found against him in over seven years since leaving office.

He expressed relief at the recent report by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), which found no wrongdoing on his part, particularly in the Airbus case, where he was identified as "Government Official One."

Mahama emphasized his commitment to transparency, dismissing the allegations as politically motivated, and affirmed his vindication during a lecture marking the 10th anniversary of PV Obeng's death.

