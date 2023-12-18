'No amount of Omo used to wash Bawumia will make him more credible than Mahama' – Agbana

Politics of Monday, 18 December 2023

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Ketu South, Edem Agbana, has laughed at the suggestion that the flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, is more trustworthy than former President John Dramani Mahama.



Speaking in an interview on TV3, Edem Agbana indicated that there is no way Dr. Bawumia can be compared to Mahama when it comes to credibility.



According to him, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is the least credible person in the world because he has over 900 unfulfilled promises to his name.



"... You want to compare Dr Bawumia and Mahama on credibility, my goodness! Bawumia is the person with the least credibility in the world.



"I can mention about 938 promises that Bawumia has made that he has not fulfilled," he said.



Agbana added, "No amount of Omo can be used to make Bawumia credible.”



He listed the promise of building a hostel for head porters as well as an airport and a harbour in Cape Coast as some of the failed promises of Bawumia.



