No amount of insults from incompetent Mahama can change Bawumia’s impending victory – Miracles Aboagye

Politics of Thursday, 31 October 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Dennis Miracles Aboagye, Communications Manager for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's campaign, expressed confidence that Bawumia will win the 2024 election, despite insults from former President John Mahama.



Aboagye emphasized that Bawumia has consistently articulated his vision for Ghana, setting himself apart from the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



He believes that Bawumia's focus on clear policies addressing voter concerns will ensure victory, stating on social media, “No amount of insults from an incompetent former President can change that.”